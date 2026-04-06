Tensions Escalate: Iran-US Ceasefire Proposal Amid Rising Conflict
A draft proposal for a 45-day ceasefire between Iran and the US has been received by both nations, amidst escalating conflict. Mediators from Egypt, Pakistan, and Turkey initiated the proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and seek a permanent ceasefire agreement. Tensions continue with both sides hitting civilian targets.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Amid escalating hostilities, Iran and the United States have been presented with a 45-day ceasefire proposal. Introduced by Egyptian, Pakistani, and Turkish mediators, the initiative aims to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and pave the way for lasting peace. However, no formal responses have been issued by the involved parties.
Tensions have spiked following an attack on Iran's Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief and retaliatory missile strikes in central Israel. Over 25 lives have been lost in Iran between Sunday and Monday, while further casualties were reported following attacks in Israel's Haifa.
Amid threats and the targeting of civilian infrastructure, U.S. President Donald Trump has warned of significant military responses if Iran fails to comply. The global community stands on edge as conflict continues to disturb commerce and peace processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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