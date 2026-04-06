Activist Anjali Damania's AI Revelation: Unveiling Call Records of Godman Kharat
Activist Anjali Damania claims to have used AI technology, specifically the large language model Claude, to analyze call data records of arrested godman Ashok Kharat. Her revelations at a press conference have raised questions about political connections, sparking demand for an official investigation into these controversial claims.
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- India
Activist Anjali Damania announced her use of AI-driven large language model Claude to scrutinize call data records of detained self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat. She vehemently denied any illegal actions, condemning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for what she termed as 'politics of convenience.' Her statements have led to speculation and demands for an inquiry into how she accessed the data.
Damania highlighted that she identified 17 calls between Kharat and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, among others. Furthermore, she pointed to unusual financial activities linked to Ashok Kharat during a period coinciding with Ajit Pawar's unfortunate accident. These transactions, she suggests, require further investigation by probe agencies to uncover any potential connections.
Despite criticism from opposition parties, Damania remains resolute, expressing her distrust in political figures and placing her hopes on law enforcement for a proper inquiry. She revealed that a private detective provided her with the CDR, emphasizing the role of activists in bringing such critical information to light.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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