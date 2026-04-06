Sanchez Gains Ground: Spain's Socialist Surge Amidst War Opposition

Spain's ruling Socialist Party is witnessing an upswing in voter support thanks to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's firm opposition to the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran. Two surveys released on Monday note the dip in far-right Vox's support, which is aligning with the offensive.

Prime Minister Sanchez, positioning himself as a significant critic of the war, has taken steps such as closing Spanish airspace to U.S. military planes and prohibiting their use of shared military bases in southern Spain. Contrarily, Vox, sharing a close rapport with Donald Trump's MAGA movement, has been vocal against Sanchez's stance.

Data from a new Sigma Dos poll for El Mundo shows Sanchez's Socialist support climbing to 27.7%, while Vox's popularity declines. Both polls underscore a potential shift towards mainstream parties as coalitions remain essential in forming a government due to the fragmented electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)