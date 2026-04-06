Strait Distress: Iran Presses for Permanent Peace Amid Hormuz Standoff

In a pressing geopolitical development, Iran has firmly resisted swiftly reopening the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary ceasefire, seeking a lasting resolution to its ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel. The Iranian government conveyed its detailed response, consisting of 10 critical clauses, through Pakistan.

Despite Iran's proposals, including regional conflict resolution and lifting sanctions, President Donald Trump remained firm on his Tuesday deadline for reopening the vital energy corridor. Trump's administration rejected Iran's suggestions, labeling them as inadequate.

Continued strikes and rising tensions underscore the volatility in the region, emphasizing the critical need for a comprehensive and enduring settlement as international leaders scramble to mitigate escalating hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)