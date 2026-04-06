Trump's Final Deadline: U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday that the Tuesday deadline for Iran to finalize a deal remains unchanged, despite deeming Iran's peace offer as notable but insufficient. Trump cautioned that U.S. forces are ready to launch extensive strikes against Iranian structures if no agreement is reached by the deadline.

Speaking at a White House Easter event, Trump addressed criticisms that any U.S. strike on civilian targets could constitute war crimes, which he quickly dismissed. He justified his assertion, stating, 'What's a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon.' He insisted that Iran could rapidly end the five-week conflict by complying with certain demands, emphasizing the significance of good-faith negotiations.

Although Trump allowed additional time beyond the initial deadline, he remains firm about not granting another extension. U.S. and Iranian officials are engaged in indirect talks with Pakistan's assistance, aiming for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump noted a perceptible shift in the Iranian negotiation team's stance as less radical and more pragmatic.

(With inputs from agencies.)