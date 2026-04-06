Left Menu

Trump's Final Deadline: U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate

U.S. President Donald Trump has set a final Tuesday deadline for Iran to agree on a deal, dismissing Iran's peace proposal as insufficient. Trump warns of military action against Iranian infrastructure if the deadline is unmet, as negotiations continue through indirect talks via Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:02 IST
Trump's Final Deadline: U.S.-Iran Tensions Escalate
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated on Monday that the Tuesday deadline for Iran to finalize a deal remains unchanged, despite deeming Iran's peace offer as notable but insufficient. Trump cautioned that U.S. forces are ready to launch extensive strikes against Iranian structures if no agreement is reached by the deadline.

Speaking at a White House Easter event, Trump addressed criticisms that any U.S. strike on civilian targets could constitute war crimes, which he quickly dismissed. He justified his assertion, stating, 'What's a war crime? Having a nuclear weapon.' He insisted that Iran could rapidly end the five-week conflict by complying with certain demands, emphasizing the significance of good-faith negotiations.

Although Trump allowed additional time beyond the initial deadline, he remains firm about not granting another extension. U.S. and Iranian officials are engaged in indirect talks with Pakistan's assistance, aiming for Iran to abandon its nuclear ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump noted a perceptible shift in the Iranian negotiation team's stance as less radical and more pragmatic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash in Baramati: Congress Faces Backlash Over Assembly Bypoll Candidate

Political Clash in Baramati: Congress Faces Backlash Over Assembly Bypoll Ca...

 India
2
Honoring the Unsung Pillars: BJP's Journey Celebrated

Honoring the Unsung Pillars: BJP's Journey Celebrated

 India
3
Artemis II: Journey to the Moon's Shadowed Side

Artemis II: Journey to the Moon's Shadowed Side

 Global
4
Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Kolkata vs Punjab

Rain Halts IPL Showdown: Kolkata vs Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026