Celebrating 47 Years of BJP: A Journey of Sacrifice and Growth
On the 47th Foundation Day of the BJP, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva led celebrations. The event highlighted the party's historic dedication and sacrifices, with a call for renewed commitment to nation-building from its members under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva spearheaded the 47th Foundation Day celebrations of the BJP. They raised the saffron flag at the state unit office, marking a significant milestone in the party's journey.
Arun Singh, the BJP's national general secretary, emphasized the party's storied history of sacrifice, dedication, and struggle, recognizing it as the world's largest democratic organization. Party offices citywide were adorned for the occasion, reflecting the festive spirit.
Speeches underscored the commitment of millions of BJP workers towards nation-building. With a focus on 'Nation First,' the party celebrates its growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aspiring to establish India as a global leader while ensuring dignity for all citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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