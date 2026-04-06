Cafe Coffee Day Brews Voter Participation with Discounts in Kerala
Cafe Coffee Day and the Election Commission are collaborating to boost voter turnout in Kerala with special offers on polling day. First 15 customers with proof of voting get a 25% discount at the café. Additional initiatives include free Uber rides and discounted rice flour from SupplyCo.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to enhance voter participation, Cafe Coffee Day has announced a 25% discount for the first 15 customers at each of its Kerala outlets who present proof of having voted, declared Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar on Monday.
This incentive, available on the Assembly elections' polling day, April 9, is part of a collaborative effort between the Election Commission and the café chain aimed at inspiring public, particularly youth, to engage in the electoral process, Kelkar explained in a statement.
Further supporting this initiative, Uber will provide free rides to polling stations within a two-kilometre radius in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Simultaneously, SupplyCo is contemplating offering rice flour at Re 1 on April 10 and 11, subsequent to the election.
ALSO READ
Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected
Opposition's Push to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected
Controversial Motion Denied: Opposition's Bid to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Falls Short
Lok Sabha speaker rejects opposition notice to bring motion to remove Gyanesh Kumar as Chief Election Commissioner: Lok Sabha Secretariat.
Bengal SIR: Election Commission tells SC that remaining claims and objections will be decided during the day.