Cafe Coffee Day Brews Voter Participation with Discounts in Kerala

In a strategic move to enhance voter participation, Cafe Coffee Day has announced a 25% discount for the first 15 customers at each of its Kerala outlets who present proof of having voted, declared Chief Electoral Officer Ratan U Kelkar on Monday.

This incentive, available on the Assembly elections' polling day, April 9, is part of a collaborative effort between the Election Commission and the café chain aimed at inspiring public, particularly youth, to engage in the electoral process, Kelkar explained in a statement.

Further supporting this initiative, Uber will provide free rides to polling stations within a two-kilometre radius in Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram. Simultaneously, SupplyCo is contemplating offering rice flour at Re 1 on April 10 and 11, subsequent to the election.