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BJP's Grassroots Gear-Up: Sharma Emphasizes Election Preparedness in J&K

BJP's J&K chief, Sat Sharma, reviewed the party's grassroots preparedness for upcoming elections. Emphasizing connection and organization, he urged cadres to remain active and engaged. Feedback from local workers was prioritized to ensure the effectiveness of outreach programs, focusing on extending Modi's welfare schemes to urban and rural populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:31 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:31 IST
BJP's Grassroots Gear-Up: Sharma Emphasizes Election Preparedness in J&K
Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir's BJP Chief, Sat Sharma, conducted a strategic review of the party's readiness for future elections at a crucial meeting on Monday. Addressing the attendees, Sharma highlighted the necessity of grassroots organization and public connection as pillars of the party's strength.

Alongside General Secretary Ashok Koul, Sharma underscored the vital role of urban local bodies and panchayati raj cells in expanding the party's reach, particularly in assuring that government welfare initiatives touch the lives of citizens in both urban and rural areas.

Koul led a detailed assessment of the cells' operations, seeking ground-level feedback to reinforce outreach efforts. The meeting culminated with a roadmap for future engagements aimed at deepening public involvement and expanding the party's organizational framework in the region.

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