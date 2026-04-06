BJP's Grassroots Gear-Up: Sharma Emphasizes Election Preparedness in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir's BJP Chief, Sat Sharma, conducted a strategic review of the party's readiness for future elections at a crucial meeting on Monday. Addressing the attendees, Sharma highlighted the necessity of grassroots organization and public connection as pillars of the party's strength.

Alongside General Secretary Ashok Koul, Sharma underscored the vital role of urban local bodies and panchayati raj cells in expanding the party's reach, particularly in assuring that government welfare initiatives touch the lives of citizens in both urban and rural areas.

Koul led a detailed assessment of the cells' operations, seeking ground-level feedback to reinforce outreach efforts. The meeting culminated with a roadmap for future engagements aimed at deepening public involvement and expanding the party's organizational framework in the region.