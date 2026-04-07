Trump Calls for Iranian Uprising Amid Ceasefire Discussions
U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that the Iranian populace should rise against their government if a ceasefire is declared, though he acknowledged the risks involved. During a White House briefing, Trump expressed that Iranians might be prepared to endure challenges to achieve freedom.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 00:20 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 00:20 IST
In a resonant statement during a Monday press conference, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the citizens of Iran to challenge their government if a ceasefire is initiated.
Trump mentioned that despite understanding the severe repercussions they might face, the Iranian people should consider uprising against their regime.
Echoing his stance with a backdrop of potential military threats, Trump implied that Iranians might be ready to endure hardships for the promise of freedom.
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- Donald Trump
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- U.S.
- ceasefire
- protest
- fear
- Iranian people
- government
- risk
- freedom
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