Trump Criticizes Pacific Allies Over Lack of Support Against Iran
President Donald Trump expressed frustration with Pacific allies like South Korea, Australia, and Japan for not supporting U.S. actions against Iran. During a news conference, he also criticized NATO allies for similar hesitance, highlighting the strategic U.S. military presence in Japan and South Korea.
- Country:
- United States
In a recent address, U.S. President Donald Trump voiced his dissatisfaction with Pacific allies for not contributing to U.S. military efforts against Iran. He specifically singled out South Korea, Australia, and Japan for their lack of support.
Trump's remarks came during a lengthy news conference where he emphasized his disappointment not only with Pacific nations but also with NATO allies. The President noted their reluctance to participate in the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Highlighting the strategic significance of U.S. military forces in the region, Trump pointed out the presence of 50,000 soldiers in Japan and 45,000 in South Korea, underscoring their role in maintaining regional stability against threats from North Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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