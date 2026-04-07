Trump's Fiery Ultimatum: Iran's Four-Hour Countdown

US President Donald Trump escalated tensions on Monday by threatening Iran with devastating military strikes. Trump's ultimatum demands a deal by Tuesday night to prevent strikes targeting Iranian bridges and power plants, sidestepping accusations of potential war crimes.

In a press conference, Trump detailed a plan where Iran's infrastructure could face complete demolition within four hours. He expects Iran to comply and reopen the Strait of Hormuz for oil movement, or suffer the consequences of US military might.

Ignoring allegations of war crimes, Trump claimed Iranians desire more US action, justifying further military strikes. He also left the door open for aiding in Iran's reconstruction if an agreement is reached, escalating urgency around the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)