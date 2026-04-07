Trump's Fiery Ultimatum: Iran's Four-Hour Countdown
US President Donald Trump threatened severe strikes on Iranian infrastructure unless a deal is reached by a tight deadline. Ignoring potential war crime charges, Trump insists Iran desires more military action, and offers subsequent assistance in reconstruction. The situation heightens tensions over the Strait of Hormuz.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump escalated tensions on Monday by threatening Iran with devastating military strikes. Trump's ultimatum demands a deal by Tuesday night to prevent strikes targeting Iranian bridges and power plants, sidestepping accusations of potential war crimes.
In a press conference, Trump detailed a plan where Iran's infrastructure could face complete demolition within four hours. He expects Iran to comply and reopen the Strait of Hormuz for oil movement, or suffer the consequences of US military might.
Ignoring allegations of war crimes, Trump claimed Iranians desire more US action, justifying further military strikes. He also left the door open for aiding in Iran's reconstruction if an agreement is reached, escalating urgency around the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Iran
- war
- deal
- Strait of Hormuz
- military
- strike
- US
- ultimatum
- reconstruction
ALSO READ
Oil Prices Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Tensions and Strait of Hormuz Standoff
Trump Threatens Sweeping Strikes on Iran Amid Nuclear Tensions
Amazon Strikes Major Deal with USPS: A Billion Packages Per Year
High Stakes in Tehran: U.S. Threatens Massive Strikes
Trump promises strikes on Iran's civilian infrastructure if Tehran doesn't capitulate by 8 pm Eastern time Tuesday, reports AP.