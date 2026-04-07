Strait Tensions: Iran Rejects US Deal Amid Rising Conflicts

Tensions flared as Iran on Monday rejected a U.S. proposal, demanding a permanent end to the ongoing conflict with the U.S. and Israel. Iran strongly opposed the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital channel for global energy, with President Trump threatening severe consequences if his deadline for a deal was unmet.

During a press conference, Trump stated Iran could face an abrupt offensive, threatening to destroy its infrastructure. Amid this, Tehran emphasized its demands should not be misconstrued as compromises. The geopolitical strain is raising concerns about the nearly six-week conflict's broader economic ramifications, evidenced by rising fuel prices.

Escalating aerial strikes and strategic attacks, particularly Israel's targeting of Iran's infrastructure, continue to fuel the conflict, raising humanitarian and logistical challenges. This enduring unrest reverberates globally, dramatically influencing political discourse and economic stability, further intensifying global attention and urgency for resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)