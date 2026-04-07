Trump's NATO Blow: Accusations and Alliances Under Fire

In a startling press conference this Monday, US President Donald Trump vehemently criticized NATO, along with allies such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea, for their lack of support during the Iran conflict. Trump's remarks come just days before NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's visit to Washington.

The US President accused these nations and the alliance of failing to assist the United States when it sought assistance in the Iran war. He starkly described NATO as a 'paper tiger' that even Russian President Vladimir Putin disregards.

Trump attributed the strained relations with NATO to their rejection of his proposal to take over Greenland. The president remarked that the desire for Greenland marked the beginning of the ongoing discord between the US and the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)