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Trump's NATO Blow: Accusations and Alliances Under Fire

US President Donald Trump criticized NATO and allies like Japan, Australia, and South Korea for not aiding in the Iran conflict. At a White House conference, Trump suggested that tensions with NATO began with his controversial move to acquire Greenland, dismissing the alliance as a 'paper tiger'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2026 04:49 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 04:49 IST
Trump's NATO Blow: Accusations and Alliances Under Fire
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In a startling press conference this Monday, US President Donald Trump vehemently criticized NATO, along with allies such as Japan, Australia, and South Korea, for their lack of support during the Iran conflict. Trump's remarks come just days before NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte's visit to Washington.

The US President accused these nations and the alliance of failing to assist the United States when it sought assistance in the Iran war. He starkly described NATO as a 'paper tiger' that even Russian President Vladimir Putin disregards.

Trump attributed the strained relations with NATO to their rejection of his proposal to take over Greenland. The president remarked that the desire for Greenland marked the beginning of the ongoing discord between the US and the alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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