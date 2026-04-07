Israeli Military Issues Warning to Iranians
The Israeli military warned Iranian citizens against taking trains until 9 pm, suggesting a potential airstrike target. Published in Farsi on social media, the warning highlights safety risks. With Iran's internet access restricted, the information is primarily reported by Farsi-language satellite networks abroad.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Israeli military has issued a stark warning to Iranians, advising them to refrain from using trains until 9 p.m. local time. This warning, delivered in Farsi via a social media post, seemingly indicates that train infrastructure may be a target for Israeli airstrikes.
The warning states, 'Your presence puts your life at risk.' With internet access severely limited across Iran, many citizens may be unaware of these alerts. Nonetheless, Farsi-language satellite news channels outside Iran have been disseminating the information, ensuring the warnings reach citizens in the Islamic Republic.
The move underscores the ongoing tensions in the region, highlighting both the technological and political obstacles faced in the current landscape.
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