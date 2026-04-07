Israeli Military Issues Warning to Iranians

The Israeli military has issued a stark warning to Iranians, advising them to refrain from using trains until 9 p.m. local time. This warning, delivered in Farsi via a social media post, seemingly indicates that train infrastructure may be a target for Israeli airstrikes.

The warning states, 'Your presence puts your life at risk.' With internet access severely limited across Iran, many citizens may be unaware of these alerts. Nonetheless, Farsi-language satellite news channels outside Iran have been disseminating the information, ensuring the warnings reach citizens in the Islamic Republic.

The move underscores the ongoing tensions in the region, highlighting both the technological and political obstacles faced in the current landscape.