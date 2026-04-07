Historic Journey for Peace: Taiwan's Opposition Leader Visits China

In an effort to alleviate mounting tensions, Taiwan's opposition leader Cheng Li-wun embarked on a peace-oriented mission to China. She represents the Kuomintang (KMT) party and aims to promote dialogue amid escalating military pressures.

Arriving in Shanghai, Cheng is accompanied by China's Taiwan Affairs Office head, Song Tao, for a historic journey intended to pave the way for potential talks with President Xi Jinping. Her visit comes as parties express differing views on Taiwan's right to self-governance.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has reinforced the importance of Taiwan's autonomy and the desire for equal dialogue with Beijing. Meanwhile, Kuan Bi-ling of Taiwan's Ocean Affairs Council highlights current Chinese military postures around the island, underscoring the urgency for peaceful resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)