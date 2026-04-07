Vietnam's Power Shift: To Lam and the New Political Horizon

In a significant political move, Vietnam's lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously voted to elect Communist Party Secretary General To Lam as the nation's new state president. This consolidation of power marks a departure from Vietnam's usual collective leadership, centralizing authority similarly to China's political model.

Lam's election, endorsed by all 495 deputies present, comes with promises of a new growth model propelled by science, technology, and innovation. He aims for rapid and sustainable national development, enhancing all aspects of citizens' lives.

While concerns about increased authoritarianism loom, this approach could facilitate quicker policy formulation and execution. Lam's priorities also include economic reforms to shift away from low-cost manufacturing, with an eye on fostering private conglomerates to propel Vietnam's economy forward.