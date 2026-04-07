UPDATE 6-Vietnam's top leader To Lam expands power, new PM elected

Vietnam's lawmakers on Tuesday unanimously elected ‌Communist ​Party Secretary General To Lam as the country's state president for the next five years, making him the most powerful Vietnamese leader in decades. The widely anticipated move marks a break from Vietnam's traditional collective leadership system, consolidating authority in one figure in ways analysts say could tilt the one-party state toward greater authoritarianism, while also enabling faster decision making, similar to its neighbour ‌China. The parliament said on its website that all 495 deputies present at Tuesday's National Assembly session endorsed the Communist Party's nomination, while five lawmakers were absent. Officials have said the nominations for top state leadership posts were finalised in a meeting in late March. The former head of public security now has a double mandate to rule the country for the next five years, after he secured a second term as general secretary in January.

In another largely expected move later on Tuesday, the parliament also unanimously elected Le Minh ‌Hung as the country's new prime minister. LAM PLEDGES NEW GROWTH MODEL

After the vote, Lam told deputies in a televised address that it was an honour to hold both posts and pledged "a new growth model with science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation ‌as the primary driving forces". He said his top priorities were to maintain stability, promote rapid and sustainable national development and improve "all aspects of people's lives".

"Concentrating greater power in To Lam's hands could pose risks to Vietnam's political system, such as increased authoritarianism," said Le Hong Hiep, senior fellow at the ISEAS Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore. However, such consolidation "could enable Vietnam to formulate and implement policies more quickly and effectively," supporting growth, he said.

The combination of the two roles "will shift Vietnam's domestic politics to a new normal where most of the old assumptions about Vietnam's politics, including those about collective leadership, are no longer valid," said ⁠Alexander Vuving of the ​Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in the United States. Lam held both posts ⁠for a period of a few months following the death in 2024 of the late party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. Even after relinquishing the state presidency in favour of army general Luong Cuong, Lam often acted as if he had retained the role, travelling extensively and representing the country in meetings with ⁠foreign leaders.

REFORMIST, BACKS NATIONAL CHAMPIONS In his first stint as party chief, 68-year-old Lam launched sweeping economic reforms designed to make Vietnam more competitive, which drew both praise and criticism. Lam wants to pursue double-digit growth through a new development model that is less reliant on low-cost manufacturing, long the ​backbone of Vietnam's export-driven boom led by foreign multinationals. His moves have at times unsettled the administration and businesses, but he has shown a pragmatic flexibility in executing them.

He has supported the expansion of private conglomerates, but before his reappointment, ⁠also issued a directive emphasising the leading role of state-owned enterprises in a bid to reassure party traditionalists. Foreign investors have often praised political stability and see Lam as a pro-business leader. However, his backing of national champions and push for breakneck growth have raised concerns among some about favouritism, corruption risks, asset bubbles and waste.

In ⁠foreign ​policy, Lam has maintained Vietnam's "Bamboo Diplomacy" and sought to balance relations with major powers while expanding international partnerships. "Lam's double-hat would not signal any changes in Vietnam's foreign policy, even if there are concerns that Vietnam is concentrating more power in a single individual," said Khang Vu, a visiting scholar at Boston College.

FORMER CENTRAL BANK HEAD BECOMES PM Newly-elected prime minister Hung, 55, served as central bank governor from 2016 to 2020, becoming the youngest person to hold the post.

He replaces Pham Minh Chinh, 67, who ⁠presided over a fast-expanding economy during his five-year term, and was one of Vietnam's most visible leaders, both at home and abroad, thanks to frequent overseas trips and participation in international summits. Hung has kept a low profile in his roles at the ⁠party and the central bank.

Though not formally trained as an economist, ⁠Hung's nomination is seen by some officials as an attempt to inject economic expertise into the top layers of the administration, which has been dominated by politicians with security backgrounds. In his post-election address to lawmakers, Hung pledged to pursue sustainable growth and do his best to meet the party's ambitious annual economic growth goal of at least 10% through to 2030.

He has no personal background ‌in security, but his family is closely linked ‌to the ministry Lam once led: Hung's father was public security minister, and two brothers are generals of security forces.

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