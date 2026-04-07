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Political Shake-Up: South Sudan's Leadership Recast

South Sudan President Salva Kiir has removed the speaker and deputy of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly amid corruption allegations against Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba. Joseph Ngere Paciko and Abuk Paiti Ayiik have been appointed as replacements. Analysts suggest Kiir's actions are aimed at consolidating power amidst ongoing instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:27 IST
Political Shake-Up: South Sudan's Leadership Recast
Salva Kiir
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a decisive political maneuver, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan has ousted the country's parliamentary speaker and deputy speaker, based on revelations in a recent decree.

The dismissals come in the wake of a petition accusing Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba, the first woman to hold the position, of corruption and fund mismanagement. Although Kumba has not addressed these allegations, the SPLM has taken swift action regarding her tenure.

Joseph Ngere Paciko is now set to take on the role of speaker, with Abuk Paiti Ayiik as deputy. Meanwhile, political analysts assert that these frequent leadership changes are part of Kiir's broader strategy to fortify his authority as challenges mount.

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