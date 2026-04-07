Political Shake-Up: South Sudan's Leadership Recast

In a decisive political maneuver, President Salva Kiir of South Sudan has ousted the country's parliamentary speaker and deputy speaker, based on revelations in a recent decree.

The dismissals come in the wake of a petition accusing Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba, the first woman to hold the position, of corruption and fund mismanagement. Although Kumba has not addressed these allegations, the SPLM has taken swift action regarding her tenure.

Joseph Ngere Paciko is now set to take on the role of speaker, with Abuk Paiti Ayiik as deputy. Meanwhile, political analysts assert that these frequent leadership changes are part of Kiir's broader strategy to fortify his authority as challenges mount.