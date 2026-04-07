Tensions Escalate: Iran Warns US Through Backchannels

Iran and the United States continue to communicate indirectly through Pakistan, according to an unnamed senior Iranian source speaking to Reuters. Tehran remains firm in its stance, refusing any concessions as long as the U.S. insists on what it calls 'surrender under pressure'.

The source revealed that on Monday, Qatar relayed a message from Iran to both the United States and nearby nations. Iran warned that an attack by Washington on its power facilities would prompt retaliatory strikes, causing widespread disruption, including potential blackouts in Saudi Arabia and other regions.

Furthermore, the source cautioned that if tensions escalate, Iran's allies might block the strategic Bab El-Mandeb Strait, a crucial chokepoint for global oil shipments. The situation remains tense, with the potential for significant regional impacts. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by David Goodman)