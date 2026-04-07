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Tensions Escalate as Deadline Looms Over Strait of Hormuz

The deadline set by Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz passed without resolution. As military strikes intensify, tensions mount with the U.S. threatening Iran and Tehran striking back at Gulf allies. Mediation attempts by Pakistan persist amid global uncertainty as the situation remains volatile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 19:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 19:26 IST
Tensions Escalate as Deadline Looms Over Strait of Hormuz
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As the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz passed, tensions escalated with no resolution in sight. Trump's ultimatum for Iran to end its blockade of Gulf oil went unheeded, and military actions intensified on both sides.

Trump threatened severe repercussions, including the destruction of Iran's infrastructure, while Iran promised retaliation against U.S. allies in the Gulf. Mediation efforts led by Pakistan continued, but with no breakthrough, the situation remains volatile and uncertain.

Global markets are watching the developments closely, as strikes within Iran target critical infrastructure, including oil terminals and transportation networks. Iran declared its intent to strike back and block Gulf oil access, adding to the high-stakes international standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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