Tensions Escalate as Deadline Looms Over Strait of Hormuz

As the deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz passed, tensions escalated with no resolution in sight. Trump's ultimatum for Iran to end its blockade of Gulf oil went unheeded, and military actions intensified on both sides.

Trump threatened severe repercussions, including the destruction of Iran's infrastructure, while Iran promised retaliation against U.S. allies in the Gulf. Mediation efforts led by Pakistan continued, but with no breakthrough, the situation remains volatile and uncertain.

Global markets are watching the developments closely, as strikes within Iran target critical infrastructure, including oil terminals and transportation networks. Iran declared its intent to strike back and block Gulf oil access, adding to the high-stakes international standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)