Trump's Stark Ultimatum: A Civilization on the Brink

US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that Iran must meet his deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face severe military strikes that could lead to the destruction of an entire civilization. Trump made this statement mere hours before the 8 p.m. deadline, keeping a door open for a diplomatic resolution.

Meanwhile, tensions have escalated as the US launched attacks on Iran's Kharg Island, targeting critical oil infrastructure in a move signaling the seriousness of Trump's warning. Infrastructure damage has sparked fears among Iranian citizens, as the potential for widespread chaos looms if essential services are disrupted.

The international community watches closely, with the UN cautioning against attacks on civilian infrastructure and urging restraint. As the deadline approaches, fears grow for both a potential military escalation and the broader humanitarian impact on Iran's 80 million residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)