Kidnapped in Baghdad: The Search for Shelly Kittleson

A US journalist has been abducted in Iraq, with the powerful Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia believed to be responsible, according to Iraqi officials. The abduction of Shelly Kittleson has caused a diplomatic stir, yet the militia has not openly claimed responsibility for the kidnapping. Negotiations to secure her release have hit major challenges.

Security officials have indicated that the Kataib Hezbollah's leadership remains elusive, complicating communication efforts. Iraqi authorities have signaled readiness to negotiate by offering to release detained militia members, but the militia has yet to specify its demands.

The U.S. government is coordinating efforts with the FBI to secure Kittleson's release. Kittleson's career has been marked by reporting from conflict zones, with warnings having been issued prior to her abduction. The situation remains tense, with advocacy groups urging the U.S. to elevate her status to 'wrongful detainee' to intensify retrieval efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)