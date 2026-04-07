Trump's Ultimatum: A Precarious Peace or Imminent Conflict?

US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran, suggesting that failure to reopen the Strait of Hormuz by his imminent deadline could lead to severe military actions. The announcement has flared tensions, with Iran rejecting a ceasefire proposal while emphasizing the need for a permanent peace deal.

Amid the escalating situation, civilians in Iran's capital are gripped by anxiety. One young designer, preparing to flee north, voiced concerns about the potential aftermath of Trump's threats, highlighting challenges such as electricity and water scarcity.

The global landscape remains tense as military strikes and diplomatic dialogues unfold, with oil prices showing volatility in response to the geopolitical developments. Regional and international leaders continue to strive for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)