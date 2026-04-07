Trump's Ultimatum Pushes US-Iran Tensions to the Brink

Amidst rising tensions, President Donald Trump issued a critical ultimatum to Iran, demanding they reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday evening, as Iranian resistance persisted. This standoff incited escalated military actions, and if unmet, threatens devastating attacks on Iranian infrastructure.

Iran warned of retaliatory strikes against US allies, targeting essential infrastructure. Trump's remarks indicated potential for widespread devastation, potentially deemed genocidal by legal experts. Despite diplomatic efforts by Pakistan, no resolution seemed forthcoming, as Washington maintained a hardline stance.

Both America and Israel launched attacks on strategic Iranian sites, intensifying the conflict. Efforts for a diplomatic ceasefire struggle amidst violence, with global markets paralyzed by uncertainty. Meanwhile, Iran vehemently opposed any partial resolutions, demanding significant US concessions to ease tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)