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Kataib Hezbollah to Release Kidnapped Journalist Shelly Kittleson

Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Iraqi militia, announced the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped in Baghdad. This decision was influenced by the appreciation for outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani. The militia had not previously confirmed their involvement in the abduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 07-04-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 21:48 IST
Kataib Hezbollah to Release Kidnapped Journalist Shelly Kittleson
  • Country:
  • Iraq

An Iran-backed Iraqi militia, Kataib Hezbollah, has declared its intention to release American journalist Shelly Kittleson. Kittleson was reportedly abducted from a Baghdad street corner last week.

The militia's decision comes in recognition of the 'patriotic stances' of outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, as noted in their Tuesday statement. However, they provided no additional information on this move.

Though previously unacknowledged by the group, both US and Iraqi officials had identified Kataib Hezbollah as responsible for the abduction. The militia emphasized this initiative would not be repeated in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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