Crisis Escalates: Trump’s Nuclear Ultimatum and Global Reactions
In a tense geopolitical standoff, US President Donald Trump has threatened that a civilisation will meet its end unless Iran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, sparking reactions from global leaders. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned any rhetoric that suggests the end of civilisation, emphasizing that nuclear weapons cannot be justified.
- Country:
- India
Global tensions are surging as US President Donald Trump issues an ultimatum, warning that a civilisation could be obliterated if Iran does not comply with demands to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The high-stakes scenario has drawn reactions from international leaders.
In a pointed response, India's Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticized any rhetoric or actions implying the end of a civilisation, labeling them unacceptable in today's world. He firmly stated that the use of nuclear weapons is never justifiable.
Amid these threats, military actions have already been witnessed, with the US conducting airstrikes on Iranian infrastructure. As the deadline looms, both nations brace for potential consequences, while Iran warns of proportionate retaliation if aggression ensues.
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