Edge of Escalation: Tensions Surge Over Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a stark warning, indicating a potential escalation if Iran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial shipping lane. This aggressive stance has rattled global markets and drew international condemnation, including from notable figures like the U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Pope Leo.

In a troubling development, the U.S. and its allies have intensified their attacks on Iranian infrastructure, escalating the ongoing conflict that has already claimed over 5,000 lives across several countries. Iran, in response, hit back at targets within the Gulf region, further worsening the crisis.

Amidst these tensions, Pakistan attempts to mediate with a proposed ceasefire. Meanwhile, Trump's ultimatum looms, with global oil markets and political stability hanging in the balance. As diplomatic negotiations continue, the world watches closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution to avert further chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)