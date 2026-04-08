Trump Agrees to Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a two-week suspension of military actions against Iran. This decision followed talks with Pakistani leaders who mediated the temporary truce. The temporary ceasefire is contingent on Iran opening the Strait of Hormuz. Trump stated Iran provided a 10-point proposal for negotiations.
In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week halt to military operations against Iran. This announcement came after dialogues with leaders from Pakistan, which acted as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran.
The ceasefire, aimed at easing tensions, requires the Islamic Republic of Iran to fully and immediately open the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments. President Trump confirmed this agreement via social media, highlighting it as a mutually beneficial ceasefire.
Additionally, the United States has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which President Trump regards as a viable foundation for further negotiations, seeking a long-term resolution to the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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