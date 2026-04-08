Trump Agrees to Two-Week Ceasefire with Iran

In a significant development, U.S. President Donald Trump declared a two-week halt to military operations against Iran. This announcement came after dialogues with leaders from Pakistan, which acted as an intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

The ceasefire, aimed at easing tensions, requires the Islamic Republic of Iran to fully and immediately open the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for global oil shipments. President Trump confirmed this agreement via social media, highlighting it as a mutually beneficial ceasefire.

Additionally, the United States has received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which President Trump regards as a viable foundation for further negotiations, seeking a long-term resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)