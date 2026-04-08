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Missile Alerts Sound Despite Ceasefire Announcements

Despite a declared two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, missile alerts were activated in Israel and UAE. Iran's Revolutionary Guard continues to independently oversee conflict decisions, overshadowing political leadership. The effectiveness of the ceasefire remains uncertain as end-of-war attacks are common.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 05:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 05:32 IST
Missile Alerts Sound Despite Ceasefire Announcements
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Early Wednesday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates sounded missile alerts in an unexpected move, despite prior announcements of a two-week ceasefire by Iran and the United States.

The target of these missile alerts remains unclear, though Israel and the UAE have suffered heavily from the missile and drone attacks throughout the conflict. Overshadowing the nation's political leadership, Iran's Revolutionary Guard has been at the forefront of decision-making during the war.

While a ceasefire and accompanying negotiations are planned in Islamabad, questions linger over the ceasefire's effectiveness, as combatants in the Middle East often launch last-minute attacks to claim victory domestically.

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