US Halts Offensive Operations Against Iran
The US military has paused all offensive operations against Iran, continuing with defensive measures. This decision follows a two-week ceasefire agreement announced by President Donald Trump with the Islamic Republic.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:05 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States military has ceased all offensive operations targeting Iran, an official revealed under the condition of anonymity, noting that defensive strategies would continue to be enforced.
This strategic pause follows a declaration by President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.
The ceasefire aims to de-escalate tensions while maintaining necessary defensive measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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