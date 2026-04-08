Left Menu

US Halts Offensive Operations Against Iran

The US military has paused all offensive operations against Iran, continuing with defensive measures. This decision follows a two-week ceasefire agreement announced by President Donald Trump with the Islamic Republic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:05 IST
US Halts Offensive Operations Against Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States military has ceased all offensive operations targeting Iran, an official revealed under the condition of anonymity, noting that defensive strategies would continue to be enforced.

This strategic pause follows a declaration by President Donald Trump of a two-week ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.

The ceasefire aims to de-escalate tensions while maintaining necessary defensive measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli military official says the country is still attacking Iran, after White House said Israel agreed to ceasefire, reports AP.

Israeli military official says the country is still attacking Iran, after Wh...

 Global
2
Ceasefire Chaos: Mideast Tensions Persist Amid Diplomatic Moves

Ceasefire Chaos: Mideast Tensions Persist Amid Diplomatic Moves

 United Arab Emirates
3
India's Crucial Quest for Green Energy Minerals

India's Crucial Quest for Green Energy Minerals

 Global
4
Mexican Peso Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

Mexican Peso Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026