Missile Alerts Sound Despite Ceasefire
Despite a declared two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, Israel and the UAE sounded missile alerts early Wednesday. Continuing alerts in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait hint at ongoing chaos as Iran's Revolutionary Guard makes military decisions independently of the nation's political leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:20 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Early Wednesday, Israel and the UAE were both on high alert as missile warnings blared, despite a recently declared two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.
Reports also indicate that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait continue to experience similar security warnings, underscoring the complexities of Mideast diplomacy.
Throughout the ongoing conflict, Iran's Revolutionary Guard has exercised unilateral control over military decisions, raising questions about their commitment to ceasefire terms. Last-minute maneuvers are often used by combatants in the region to bolster their positions with domestic audiences.
ALSO READ
Mexican Peso Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement
Israeli military official says the country is still attacking Iran, after White House said Israel agreed to ceasefire, reports AP.
Trump Announces Surprise US-Iran Ceasefire
Abu Dhabi officials say its Habshan gas-processing facility is ablaze after earlier reporting incoming Iranian fire, reports AP.
US military has halted all offensive operations against Iran, US official says, but continues defensive actions, reports AP.