Missile Alerts Sound Despite Ceasefire

Early Wednesday, Israel and the UAE were both on high alert as missile warnings blared, despite a recently declared two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Reports also indicate that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait continue to experience similar security warnings, underscoring the complexities of Mideast diplomacy.

Throughout the ongoing conflict, Iran's Revolutionary Guard has exercised unilateral control over military decisions, raising questions about their commitment to ceasefire terms. Last-minute maneuvers are often used by combatants in the region to bolster their positions with domestic audiences.