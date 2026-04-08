Left Menu

Missile Alerts Sound Despite Ceasefire

Despite a declared two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States, Israel and the UAE sounded missile alerts early Wednesday. Continuing alerts in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait hint at ongoing chaos as Iran's Revolutionary Guard makes military decisions independently of the nation's political leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 06:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 06:20 IST
Missile Alerts Sound Despite Ceasefire
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Early Wednesday, Israel and the UAE were both on high alert as missile warnings blared, despite a recently declared two-week ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

Reports also indicate that Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Kuwait continue to experience similar security warnings, underscoring the complexities of Mideast diplomacy.

Throughout the ongoing conflict, Iran's Revolutionary Guard has exercised unilateral control over military decisions, raising questions about their commitment to ceasefire terms. Last-minute maneuvers are often used by combatants in the region to bolster their positions with domestic audiences.

TRENDING

1
Israeli military official says the country is still attacking Iran, after White House said Israel agreed to ceasefire, reports AP.

Israeli military official says the country is still attacking Iran, after Wh...

 Global
2
Ceasefire Chaos: Mideast Tensions Persist Amid Diplomatic Moves

Ceasefire Chaos: Mideast Tensions Persist Amid Diplomatic Moves

 United Arab Emirates
3
India's Crucial Quest for Green Energy Minerals

India's Crucial Quest for Green Energy Minerals

 Global
4
Mexican Peso Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

Mexican Peso Rises Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Announcement

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why some small businesses win with AI while others fall behind

Firms risk ‘automation trap’ without human-centered AI strategy

Urban sustainability gains momentum with AI-driven policy interventions

Deep learning and AI unlock new era of solar energy forecasting and performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026