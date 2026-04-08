Trump Announces Surprise US-Iran Ceasefire
In a surprising move, President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, influenced by Pakistan's mediation. The temporary truce, which involves both sides halting military activities, aims to create room for negotiations towards a lasting peace agreement. Talks are set to begin in Islamabad.
- Country:
- United States
On Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire with Iran, just 90 minutes before a self-imposed deadline to launch attacks. This move came after discussions with Pakistan's leadership, who advocated for the ceasefire on the condition that Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed acceptance of the ceasefire, and negotiations between US and Iranian delegations are set to commence in Islamabad on Friday. The discussions aim to reach a comprehensive agreement to resolve ongoing disputes.
The White House stated that there is a 10-point proposal from Iran, deemed a viable basis for further negotiation. Trump emphasized that the ceasefire is an opportunity to finalize a long-term peace agreement, marking significant progress towards stability in the Middle East.
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