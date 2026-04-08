China's Diplomatic Push: Tehran's Ceasefire Decision in the US Conflict

China, Tehran's preeminent trade ally, is taking active steps to coax Iran into pursuing a ceasefire with the United States. Sources reveal that Chinese and Iranian officials are in clandestine discussions, facilitated by intermediaries like Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt.

The Chinese foreign ministry remained silent on inquiries regarding these diplomatic measures. However, Mao Ning, the ministry's spokesperson, indicated China's concern, urging all parties to display sincerity and terminate what she described as an unnecessary conflict.

This turmoil is perceived by China as a threat not only to global economic stability but also to energy security, emphasizing its urgency due to substantial worldwide implications.