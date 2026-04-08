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Controversial Omission in Iran's Ceasefire Plan

Iran's Farsi version of its 10-point ceasefire plan included 'acceptance of enrichment' for its nuclear program, missing in English versions. The omission raises questions, especially after U.S. President Donald Trump labeled Iran's plan as fraudulent. Trump's objection aligns with his aim to end Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 08-04-2026 07:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 07:39 IST
Controversial Omission in Iran's Ceasefire Plan
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Tension arises as Iran's Farsi version of its 10-point ceasefire plan includes the term 'acceptance of enrichment' for its nuclear program, which was notably absent in the English versions shared with journalists by Iranian diplomats.

The omission has led to uncertainty regarding Iran's intentions, particularly after U.S. President Donald Trump, who has advocated for the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, criticized the plan as fraudulent without further explanation.

The discrepancy in the documents adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing nuclear negotiations and reinforces Trump's persistent challenges against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

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