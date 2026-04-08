Israel's Stance on US-Iran Ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed Israel's support for the US ceasefire with Iran. He noted, however, that the agreement does not extend to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

In a statement from his office on Wednesday, Netanyahu articulated Israel's backing of President Donald Trump's decision to pause military actions against Iran. This suspension is contingent on Iran immediately opening the Strait of Hormuz and ceasing all attacks on the US and its regional allies.

Netanyahu's office further indicated Israel's backing of US efforts to neutralize any nuclear or missile threats posed by Iran.