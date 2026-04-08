Israel's Stance on US-Iran Ceasefire
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed Israel's support for the US ceasefire with Iran. However, he clarified that the ceasefire does not include fighting against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel supports US President Trump's decision to suspend strikes, demanding Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and halt attacks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 08-04-2026 08:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 08:38 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has affirmed Israel's support for the US ceasefire with Iran. He noted, however, that the agreement does not extend to Hezbollah in Lebanon.
In a statement from his office on Wednesday, Netanyahu articulated Israel's backing of President Donald Trump's decision to pause military actions against Iran. This suspension is contingent on Iran immediately opening the Strait of Hormuz and ceasing all attacks on the US and its regional allies.
Netanyahu's office further indicated Israel's backing of US efforts to neutralize any nuclear or missile threats posed by Iran.
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