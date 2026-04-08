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Israel Backs U.S. Ceasefire Decision Amid Tensions with Iran

Israel supports the U.S. decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks, pending Iran's cooperation in opening the straits and ceasing regional attacks. The truce does not cover Lebanon. The U.S. aims to de-escalate conflicts and address nuclear threats through upcoming negotiations in Islamabad on April 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:05 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:05 IST
Israel Backs U.S. Ceasefire Decision Amid Tensions with Iran
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In a pivotal move, Israel has shown support for the U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to temporarily halt military strikes against Iran. The two-week ceasefire aims to foster diplomatic negotiations, provided Tehran complies by opening strategic waterways and ceasing hostile actions in the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office clarified that while Israel backs this U.S. strategy, the ceasefire specifically excludes Lebanon. The Israeli government emphasized the importance of eliminating nuclear, missile, and terror threats posed by Iran to the United States, Israel, and surrounding Arab nations.

As efforts intensify to de-escalate potential conflicts, representatives from Iran and the United States are set to commence discussions in Islamabad on April 10. Israel remains a staunch ally in the U.S.'s quest to secure regional stability and prevent nuclear proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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