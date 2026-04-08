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Israel Backs U.S. Strategy in the Middle East Standoff

Israel supports U.S. President Trump's decision to pause strikes against Iran for two weeks but excludes Lebanon from the ceasefire. Israel emphasizes backing U.S. efforts to de-escalate tensions and address nuclear and missile threats. Negotiations between the U.S. and Iran are slated to begin on April 10 in Islamabad.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 09:07 IST
Israel Backs U.S. Strategy in the Middle East Standoff
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Israel has shown support for President Donald Trump's decision to halt military strikes against Iran temporarily, with the exception of Lebanon, according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Israel conditions its support on Tehran opening straits and halting aggressive actions against the U.S. and regional allies. This statement follows Washington's announcement of a two-week halt in military escalation to foster negotiations.

The announcement reflects Israel's alignment with U.S. efforts to counter nuclear and missile threats posed by Iran. Meanwhile, Iranian representatives are set to engage in discussions with the U.S. on April 10 in Islamabad, aiming to ease tensions.

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