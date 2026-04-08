Albanese Criticizes Trump's Dramatic Rhetoric Amid Ceasefire

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has expressed approval for the Middle East ceasefire agreement reached between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. However, he voiced concerns over President Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric.

Trump, known for his explosive statements, agreed to a two-week ceasefire just hours before his ultimatum for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Trump's earlier threat, warning that 'a whole civilization will die tonight,' was met with criticism from Albanese and sparked international unease.

Despite supporting initial U.S. actions against Iran, Albanese has increasingly shown apprehension towards the evolving conflict, calling for clearer objectives from Trump and emphasizing the need for de-escalation. Trump retaliated by criticizing Australia's lack of support, alongside Japan and South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)