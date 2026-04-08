US-Iran Ceasefire: Road to Dialogue?

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement for a two-week ceasefire, setting the stage for potential discussions in Islamabad this Friday, according to diplomatic sources.

The Pakistan Prime Minister has invited both nations for talks, emphasizing the importance of extending the current Iran deadline, a move aimed at de-escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, Democrats are intensifying their calls for President Trump's removal, although this faces resistance from some Republican quarters. Developments across West Asia and South Asia, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, remain pivotal global issues.