US-Iran Ceasefire: Road to Dialogue?
The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire and may engage in talks in Islamabad. Pakistan's Prime Minister is urging President Trump to extend the Iran deadline as Democrats push for Trump's removal. Developments in West Asia, South Asia, and the Russia-Ukraine war are also highlighted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:08 IST
- Country:
- India
The United States and Iran have reached an agreement for a two-week ceasefire, setting the stage for potential discussions in Islamabad this Friday, according to diplomatic sources.
The Pakistan Prime Minister has invited both nations for talks, emphasizing the importance of extending the current Iran deadline, a move aimed at de-escalating tensions.
Meanwhile, on the domestic front, Democrats are intensifying their calls for President Trump's removal, although this faces resistance from some Republican quarters. Developments across West Asia and South Asia, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, remain pivotal global issues.
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