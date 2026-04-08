Left Menu

Trump Declares 'Big Day for World Peace'

US President Donald Trump labeled the new ceasefire agreement as significant progress towards world peace. He announced plans for the US to assist with traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and expressed optimism about potential economic benefits and Iran's reconstruction efforts. The announcement focuses on easing control over an essential global oil passageway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:10 IST
Trump Declares 'Big Day for World Peace'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Donald Trump used social media to announce a new ceasefire agreement, hailing it as a 'big day for World Peace'.

The president revealed plans for US involvement in alleviating traffic through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.

Highlighting potential economic benefits, Trump predicted prosperous opportunities for Iran's reconstruction amidst easing control over this vital passage for oil and natural gas transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

Rajasthan Royals' Young Guns Dazzle in Dominant IPL Victory

 India
2
Uniting to Counteract Extreme Heat: Launch of the South Asia GHHIN Hub

Uniting to Counteract Extreme Heat: Launch of the South Asia GHHIN Hub

 India
3
Kerala Readies for Crucial Assembly Polls: A Silence Before the Storm

Kerala Readies for Crucial Assembly Polls: A Silence Before the Storm

 India
4
Federal Agents Shoot Man in California Arrest Attempt

Federal Agents Shoot Man in California Arrest Attempt

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026