Trump Declares 'Big Day for World Peace'
US President Donald Trump labeled the new ceasefire agreement as significant progress towards world peace. He announced plans for the US to assist with traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and expressed optimism about potential economic benefits and Iran's reconstruction efforts. The announcement focuses on easing control over an essential global oil passageway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 10:10 IST
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump used social media to announce a new ceasefire agreement, hailing it as a 'big day for World Peace'.
The president revealed plans for US involvement in alleviating traffic through the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz.
Highlighting potential economic benefits, Trump predicted prosperous opportunities for Iran's reconstruction amidst easing control over this vital passage for oil and natural gas transportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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