Middle East Ceasefire: Fragile Peace Amidst Ongoing Tensions

A temporary ceasefire agreement was reached on Wednesday among Iran, the United States, and Israel to halt the conflict that has devastated the Middle East and affected the global energy market. US President Donald Trump has refrained from further escalating the situation with Iran, but tensions remain high.

There are conflicting proposals on the table, especially regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil. Iran insists on charging shipping fees, while the US aims to maintain a military presence there. Meanwhile, disputes over Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional conflicts persist, keeping the situation unstable.

Despite the ceasefire, hostile actions continue, particularly in Lebanon where Israel is engaged with Hezbollah. The fragile truce raises various questions about future developments, as critical issues like control over the Strait and sanctions on Iran remain unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)