Close Call: The Escalating Tensions Between Trump and Tehran
Spain's foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, warned that the world narrowly avoided a catastrophe after U.S. President Trump threatened Iran. Albares called Trump's ultimatum inadmissible for humanity, stressing the situation's severity. It's still uncertain if the conflict has fully de-escalated following a ceasefire.
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The world narrowly avoided a major crisis as U.S. President Donald Trump's threat to annihilate Iranian society brought tensions to a head. In a stark warning, Spain's foreign minister, Jose Manuel Albares, commented on the precarious situation shortly after a ceasefire was announced.
Albares shared his concerns on RNE radio, describing Trump's warning to Tehran as 'absolutely unassumable for humankind.' He emphasized the gravity of such threats when they come from a military superpower leader.
Despite the ceasefire, Albares noted it is premature to conclude that the conflict has reached its end, highlighting the continuing uncertainties in international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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