Ceasefire Offers Hope for U.S.-Iran Relations
The recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal marks a retreat from escalating tensions, providing an opportunity for diplomatic dialogue. EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas emphasizes the importance of mediatory efforts and plans to discuss the conflict further in Saudi Arabia to address unresolved issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:35 IST
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The recent U.S.-Iran ceasefire agreement signals a positive development amid rising tensions, according to European Union's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas. She highlighted the deal's potential to de-escalate threats and facilitate diplomatic dialogue.
Kallas engaged with Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, underscoring the need to keep mediation avenues open, given that core issues fueling the conflict remain unaddressed.
The EU diplomat is slated to visit Saudi Arabia to further discuss the situation, signaling continued diplomatic efforts to find a lasting resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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