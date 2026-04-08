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Kashmir's Cleric Praises US-Iran Ceasefire

Kashmir's chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq applauded the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, highlighting it as a victory for diplomacy over conflict. He praised the resilience of Iranian people and leadership and expressed hope for lasting stability and ongoing dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:39 IST
Kashmir's Cleric Praises US-Iran Ceasefire
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Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, has praised the newly announced ceasefire between the United States and Iran. He sees this development as a significant move towards peace, emphasizing the importance of dialogue and restraint over confrontation for resolving conflicts.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq took to social media platform X to express his admiration for the resilience and courage demonstrated by the Iranian people and their leadership in the face of extreme aggression. He extended congratulations to both parties and recognized the role of other nations, including Islamabad, in facilitating this critical ceasefire.

Looking forward, the former Hurriyat Conference chairman expressed hope that this two-week ceasefire will pave the way for lasting stability and an increase in diplomatic dialogue, to ensure peace prevails over war.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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