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European Commission President Hails Two-Week Ceasefire

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen applauded the recently brokered two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, emphasizing its significance in de-escalating tensions and urging for continuous negotiations for a lasting resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:02 IST
European Commission President Hails Two-Week Ceasefire
Ursula von der Leyen
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, highlighting its potential to reduce international tensions.

"I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much-needed de-escalation," she stated, stressing the importance of further negotiations.

Von der Leyen urged all parties involved to actively pursue dialogue aimed at achieving a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict.

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