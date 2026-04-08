European Commission President Hails Two-Week Ceasefire
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen applauded the recently brokered two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, emphasizing its significance in de-escalating tensions and urging for continuous negotiations for a lasting resolution.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:02 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, highlighting its potential to reduce international tensions.
"I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much-needed de-escalation," she stated, stressing the importance of further negotiations.
Von der Leyen urged all parties involved to actively pursue dialogue aimed at achieving a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict.