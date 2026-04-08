European Commission President Hails Two-Week Ceasefire

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commended the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, highlighting its potential to reduce international tensions.

"I welcome the two-week ceasefire the US and Iran agreed last night. It brings much-needed de-escalation," she stated, stressing the importance of further negotiations.

Von der Leyen urged all parties involved to actively pursue dialogue aimed at achieving a long-term solution to the ongoing conflict.