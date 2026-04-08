Sanchez Criticizes U.S. Amid Ceasefire Celebration

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. However, he took the opportunity to criticize the U.S. for its role in initiating hostilities, without directly naming the administration in Washington.

Using his social media platform, Sanchez stated, 'The Spanish government will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they turn up with a bucket.' His remarks underscore his administration's stance on the need for genuine peace and diplomacy over temporary solutions.

While acknowledging the importance of the ceasefire, Sanchez urged that relief should not overshadow the chaos and destruction experienced during the conflict. He called for diplomacy, adherence to international law, and a firm commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)