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Sanchez Criticizes U.S. Amid Ceasefire Celebration

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed relief over a two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, while criticizing the U.S. administration for initiating conflict. He emphasized the need for diplomacy, international law, and peace, warning against forgetting the chaos caused by prior hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 08-04-2026 13:23 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 13:23 IST
Sanchez Criticizes U.S. Amid Ceasefire Celebration
Pedro Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has welcomed the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran. However, he took the opportunity to criticize the U.S. for its role in initiating hostilities, without directly naming the administration in Washington.

Using his social media platform, Sanchez stated, 'The Spanish government will not applaud those who set the world on fire just because they turn up with a bucket.' His remarks underscore his administration's stance on the need for genuine peace and diplomacy over temporary solutions.

While acknowledging the importance of the ceasefire, Sanchez urged that relief should not overshadow the chaos and destruction experienced during the conflict. He called for diplomacy, adherence to international law, and a firm commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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