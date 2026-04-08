EU Leaders Applaud Critical US-Iran Ceasefire

EU leaders voiced their approval on Wednesday for the significant two-week ceasefire agreed upon by the United States and Iran. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the importance of this development, stating that it offers necessary de-escalation and underscores the critical need for continued negotiations to reach a permanent solution.

In a similar tone, European Council President Costa called on all involved parties to honor the ceasefire terms to move towards sustainable peace in the region. This sentiment was echoed by Kaja Kallas, the EU's top diplomat, who described the ceasefire as a retreat from the brink of further conflict.

The agreement, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday, emerged just hours before his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face severe repercussions. The sudden shift provided a dramatic contrast to Trump's earlier warnings of dire consequences, marking a pivotal moment for diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)