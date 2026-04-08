Keir Starmer's Diplomatic Mission: Securing Peace in the Gulf

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has embarked on a pivotal visit to the Gulf region, seeking to bolster diplomatic efforts supporting the recently agreed ceasefire between the United States and Iran. Downing Street emphasized that Starmer's visit aims to cement long-lasting peace and protect global economic stability amid escalating tensions.

During his three-day tour, Prime Minister Starmer is expected to reiterate the UK's commitment to de-escalation. His agenda includes engaging in discussions on practical solutions for reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, following promising progress facilitated by the ceasefire. The US and Iran's two-week truce comes after nearly six weeks of heightened military hostilities.

Starmer's diplomatic tour follows a UK-hosted international meeting that discussed viable plans for maintaining peace in the region once the ceasefire holds. In his meetings with Gulf leaders, Starmer will review the UK's defensive contributions and pay tribute to personnel for their courageous service in defense of national and allied interests. The strategic Strait of Hormuz blockade has severely impacted oil shipping, escalating global economic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)