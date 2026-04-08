Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: A Glimmer of Peace Between U.S. and Iran

The U.S. and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire after mediation by Pakistan, averting potential conflict over the Strait of Hormuz. International leaders praise the move, urging further diplomatic efforts to ensure lasting peace. The ceasefire aims to protect civilians and resume global oil shipment routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 14:49 IST
Historic Ceasefire: A Glimmer of Peace Between U.S. and Iran
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, the United States and Iran have entered a two-week ceasefire agreement, facilitated by Pakistani mediation. Announced by U.S. President Donald Trump just hours ahead of a potential escalation, the truce requires Iran to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Supreme National Security Council claimed victory over the U.S. with this agreement as diplomatic talks are scheduled in Islamabad, facilitated by Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Global leaders, including U.N. officials and European representatives, have welcomed the ceasefire, advocating for diplomatic progress to establish lasting peace in the troubled region.

With the Strait of Hormuz being vital for global oil shipments, the ceasefire alleviates imminent threats and opens pathways for negotiation on critical issues, including Iran's nuclear program. World leaders emphasize the importance of diplomacy and international law in maintaining peace and human rights protections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stabilizing Rupee Heralds Optimism for India's Economic Future

Stabilizing Rupee Heralds Optimism for India's Economic Future

 India
2
Union Cabinet approves Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2 costing over Rs 13,000 crore: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Union Cabinet approves Jaipur Metro Project Phase-2 costing over Rs 13,000 c...

 India
3
ED Cracks Down on Goa Nightclub After Fatal Blaze

ED Cracks Down on Goa Nightclub After Fatal Blaze

 India
4
Gold Leaps Ahead Amid Ceasefire Euphoria

Gold Leaps Ahead Amid Ceasefire Euphoria

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026