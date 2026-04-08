Ceasefire in the Middle East: A Two-Week Pause Agreed Amid Tensions

In a surprising development, Iran, the United States, and Israel have agreed on a two-week ceasefire, with negotiations set to commence in Islamabad. The temporary pause aims to de-escalate tensions and preserve crucial global trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Residents in Tel Aviv expressed mixed reactions to the ceasefire, citing uncertainty over its impact, especially with the Israel-Hezbollah conflict ongoing. International leaders have nevertheless welcomed this move, urging for rapid dialogue to secure a lasting peace.

The cessation of hostilities has allowed Iraq to reopen its airspace, but displaced Lebanese families are still awaiting clarity on their situation. Global powers like China and Pakistan have pledged their support in promoting further diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)