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Ceasefire in the Middle East: A Two-Week Pause Agreed Amid Tensions

Iran, the US, and Israel reached a two-week ceasefire to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East. While Tel Aviv residents remain skeptical, international leaders call for permanent peace. The agreement includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for global trade. Displaced families seek clarity on returning home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:28 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:28 IST
Ceasefire in the Middle East: A Two-Week Pause Agreed Amid Tensions
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In a surprising development, Iran, the United States, and Israel have agreed on a two-week ceasefire, with negotiations set to commence in Islamabad. The temporary pause aims to de-escalate tensions and preserve crucial global trade routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Residents in Tel Aviv expressed mixed reactions to the ceasefire, citing uncertainty over its impact, especially with the Israel-Hezbollah conflict ongoing. International leaders have nevertheless welcomed this move, urging for rapid dialogue to secure a lasting peace.

The cessation of hostilities has allowed Iraq to reopen its airspace, but displaced Lebanese families are still awaiting clarity on their situation. Global powers like China and Pakistan have pledged their support in promoting further diplomatic discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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